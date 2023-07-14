First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Through This Evening

Level 2 risk west, lower level 1 risk in St. Louis and east

Another rain and storm chance Sunday evening-night

Storms: A First Alert Weather Day will continue through tonight. Isolated storms during the day and early evening could produce winds near 60 mph and isolated quarter sized hail. These will be spotty but could be heavy where they hit. Then we watch for a line of storms late evening, mainly after 9:00 pm in St. Louis. The model trend is for this line of storms to weaken as it approaches our area. But be alert that if it holds together just long enough, it may produce some severe wind warnings. That is a better chance West of the St. Louis metro, which is why there is a level 2 (of 5 the highest) risk to the West. Then in St. Louis and East we have a lower level 1 risk but still need to be alert. A few storms may continue overnight through about 7am.

Much of Saturday then looks dry after the early morning rain ends. However, some models hint at a spot shower or storm bubbling up in the late afternoon-early evening. Chances are low (10-20%) but not out of the question. We don’t expect that to be severe either. And Saturday’s very humid morning will decrease a little, turning more into a more typical hot and humid July day with a high near 90.

Sunday will be a little hotter and we may see some wildfire smoke from Canada in the skies. This may affect air quality for sensitive groups of people. Otherwise it’s a dry day until the evening and nighttime, we get back into a chance of storms. So far, the strongest and possibly severe storms appear to be north of St. Louis. But we will monitor this and keep you posted if the chance for severe weather expands Sunday evening and night.

