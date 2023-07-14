First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon-Nighttime Storm Threat

Friday is a lowest level 1 severe risk for wind & hail

Rain ends early Saturday, mainly dry Saturday afternoon-Sunday afternoon

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday afternoon through the evening. There is a 40% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon along with a low risk for a few of those storms to produce damaging wind and hail. The chance for rain & storms ramps up during the evening and overnight, up to a 60% probability. This doesn’t look like a high end severe threat as we’re in the lowest level 1 severe risk. However, a few of these storms may produce damaging wind and hail. Even if not severe, a quick downpour, lightning and some gusty winds are possible. I would expect to get the Cardinals game in Friday evening with at worst a delay, as I don’t expect these storms to be long-lasting or too widespread.

Expect a hot and very humid day Friday too. Highs in the mid 90s and thick humidity will create a heat index near 100. Storms could cool it down, but that will be localized and a likely temporary effect of the storms.

Saturday & Sunday: A few storms may continue overnight through pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Then it will be dry much of Saturday and Sunday, until another chance of rain arrives either Sunday evening or Sunday night into Monday.

