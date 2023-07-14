East St. Louis man turns himself in, charged with murder
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 42-year-old East St. Louis man was charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in to police.
Cermen L. Toney turned himself in on Monday. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Toney was charged in the murder of Lonnie D. Johnson, who was found shot on July 5 around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gaty Avenue. He later died at the hospital.
