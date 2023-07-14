Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her from her home in Pulaski County. (Arkansas State Police)(Arkansas State Police)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Ivianna Jordan left the home with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s home in Pulaski County and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
A baby dead found inside the freezer of a South City apartment in 2019 did not die from...
St. Louis police release new information on baby found in freezer in 2019
Kenneth Hall, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and Steven Marion are charged in connection with the...
Two juveniles, three adults charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home

Latest News

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Gubernatorial candidates open to lowering, eliminating personal property taxes in Missouri
Gubernatorial candidates open to lowering, eliminating personal property taxes in Missouri
Ferguson police department
‘Refer 13 people and get $13,000:’ Ferguson police to pay residents to recruit officers
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to...
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her