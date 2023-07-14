Surprise Squad
Alton man charged with circulating child porn, meth possession

Steven Garrison, 44, has been charged with possession of child porn, meth on Friday July 14,...
Steven Garrison, 44, has been charged with possession of child porn, meth on Friday July 14, 2023.(Illinois State's Attorney)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday that they are filing charges against a Metro East man in relation to distributing child porn on social media.

Steven Garrison, 44, of Alton, Il, is being charged with five Class X felony counts of child pornography. These counts allege that between February 1 to February 4, Garrison used the messaging platform Discord to post videos containing child pornography.

The investigation into Garrison started when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received cyber tips. The case was investigated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Alton Police Department.

“Child pornography is a horrific crime that can leave life-long scars on innocent children and their families,” said Raoul. “As a result of the law enforcement collaboration through my office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, this alleged predator can be held accountable.”

During the investigation, it was found that Garrison had 15-100 grams of methamphetamine. This resulted in another Class X felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A Class X felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Garrison’s bail is set at $500,000. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

The judge also granted a prosecution request that Garrison be prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18 in the event that he is released on bond.

“Child pornography is appalling, and these types of cases are very concerning,” said Haine. “As prosecutors, we must always go above and beyond to protect our vulnerable children from sexual exploitation. We’re thankful that this matter was brought to the attention of the proper authorities, and I commend the investigators and agencies for their tremendous work on the case.”

The Charges were filed in the Circuit Court in Madison County.

