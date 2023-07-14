Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong PM Storms
First Alert Weather Day Through Tonight
East side shooting
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home

Latest News

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it
Man found guilty of 2017 North City murder
Steven Garrison, 44, has been charged with possession of child porn, meth on Friday July 14,...
Alton man charged with circulating child porn, meth possession
Weed
Marijuana sales since February reach nearly $600 million