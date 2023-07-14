1 dead in accident involving car, scooter in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after the scooter he was driving was hit by a car in North County Thursday night.

Police say the accident happened in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry just after 10:00 p.m. The scooter and a Chevrolet Malibu were going southbound on Halls Ferry when the Malibu hit the scooter.

The man driving the scooter was killed. The driver and passenger inside the Malibu were not injured, police say.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.