Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

1 dead in accident involving car, scooter in North County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after the scooter he was driving was hit by a car in North County Thursday night.

Police say the accident happened in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry just after 10:00 p.m. The scooter and a Chevrolet Malibu were going southbound on Halls Ferry when the Malibu hit the scooter.

The man driving the scooter was killed. The driver and passenger inside the Malibu were not injured, police say.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI: Stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
East side shooting
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead
Bridgeton officer struck during traffic investigation
Bridgeton officer struck during traffic investigation

Latest News

Kenneth Hall, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and Steven Marion are charged in connection with the...
Two juveniles, four adults charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
Gubernatorial candidates open to lowering, eliminating personal property taxes in Missouri
Gubernatorial candidates open to lowering, eliminating personal property taxes in Missouri
Ferguson police department
‘Refer 13 people and get $13,000:’ Ferguson police to pay residents to recruit officers
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to...
‘He is Superman to us:’ Father of woman crushed by tree in the Grove thanks those who tried to save her