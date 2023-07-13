Surprise Squad
Rep. Cody Smith launches 2024 campaign for Missouri Treasurer

Republican House Budget Chairman will challenge incumbent Vivek Malek
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is running for Missouri State Treasurer.
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is running for Missouri State Treasurer.(Cody Smith Campaign)
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, announced Thursday that he is running for Missouri State Treasurer, a primary challenge to incumbent Vivek Malek.

Smith was first elected to the House in 2016 and currently serves as the House Budget chairman.

In the private sector, Smith owns UVSanitized, a company offering Ultraviolet light sanitization to residential, commercial and healthcare sectors.

Smith graduated from Carthage High School and studied business at Missouri Southern State University.

His candidacy will challenge Malek, who was appointed Treasurer by Gov. Mike Parson in January as Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn-in as State Auditor.

Franklin County-area financial advisor Lucas Johnson has filed to run as a Democrat for state treasurer and his apparent LinkedIn profile lists him as a candidate. Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment.

