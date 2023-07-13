Rain Has Ended, Muggy Thursday & Friday
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Mix of Clouds and Sun Today
- Top Heat Index Today Around 98
- Next Round of Storms Could Arrive Friday Night/Early Saturday
Today: In the wake of our overnight rain and storms, expect a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the day, with a muggy afternoon on tap. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s by mid-afternoon.
What’s Next: There is another chance of rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’re monitoring this part of the forecast closely, and considering a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.
The rest of the weekend looks dry and warm, with a chance of rain returning Monday.
