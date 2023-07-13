Rain Has Ended, Muggy Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Mix of Clouds and Sun Today

Top Heat Index Today Around 98

Next Round of Storms Could Arrive Friday Night/Early Saturday

Today: In the wake of our overnight rain and storms, expect a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the day, with a muggy afternoon on tap. The heat index will climb into the upper 90s by mid-afternoon.

What’s Next: There is another chance of rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’re monitoring this part of the forecast closely, and considering a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.

The rest of the weekend looks dry and warm, with a chance of rain returning Monday.

