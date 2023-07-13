Parking lot attendant robbed at gunpoint Downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Downtown parking attendant was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day just hours before last week’s Morgan Wallen concert at Busch and on Wednesday, police are still looking for the suspect.

The robbery happened on Friday evening in the parking lot behind Billy’s on Broadway, just a block south of Busch Stadium.

News 4 obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. You can see a silver truck back in and park. Then, the parking attendant walks over. Meanwhile, other cars are pulling into the lot to park for the concert.

Police say while the attendant was at the truck’s window to collect a payment, the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a pink and black handgun at the attendant.

That’s hard to see in the video we obtained, but you do see the attendant quickly walk away from the vehicle.

Moments later, the truck leaves in a hurry.

Police later found the silver truck abandoned at 9th and Manhattan in North City.

If you know anything about this case, call police.

