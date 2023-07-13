Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Parking lot attendant robbed at gunpoint Downtown

A downtown parking attendant was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day just hours before last week’s Morgan Wallen concert at Busch.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Downtown parking attendant was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day just hours before last week’s Morgan Wallen concert at Busch and on Wednesday, police are still looking for the suspect.

The robbery happened on Friday evening in the parking lot behind Billy’s on Broadway, just a block south of Busch Stadium.

News 4 obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. You can see a silver truck back in and park. Then, the parking attendant walks over. Meanwhile, other cars are pulling into the lot to park for the concert.

Police say while the attendant was at the truck’s window to collect a payment, the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a pink and black handgun at the attendant.

That’s hard to see in the video we obtained, but you do see the attendant quickly walk away from the vehicle.

Moments later, the truck leaves in a hurry.

Police later found the silver truck abandoned at 9th and Manhattan in North City.

If you know anything about this case, call police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible Tonight
First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Kenneth Hall, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and Steven Marion are charged in connection with the...
Two juveniles, three adults charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
Crime scene in the 5300 block of Hampton on July 11, 2023.
3 wounded in shooting on parking of South City shopping center
Graphic
Decomposing body found in South County

Latest News

radioactive waste
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Government document revelations on radioactive waste prompt reaction
Twitter changes under CEO Musk have limited platform’s use for Missouri Amber Alerts
Twitter changes under CEO Musk have limited platform’s use for Missouri Amber Alerts
license plate reader
License plate readers to be installed in St. Charles County; other cities looking into adding them
City of St. Louis launches right to counsel program for renters facing eviction
City of St. Louis launches right to counsel program for renters facing eviction