Mizzou’s NIL collective announces deal with Schnucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Every True Tiger Brands, Mizzou’s NIL collective, has announced a partnership with Schnucks that will feature athletes from multiple sports on products.

The program is exclusive to all Missouri Schnucks locations and is being done through the new NIL rules where college athletes can be compensated. Schnucks announced the move in a release Thursday.

“These items give our customers and Mizzou fans the opportunity to support University of Missouri athletics while enjoying delicious products they can pick up at their hometown grocery store,” said Schnucks Category Manager Scott Wilmoth.

The first NIL product to be released will be “Pizza With the Mizzou Crew”, a frozen pizza featuring some Tiger defensive stars including Ty’Ron Hopper, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Kris Abrams-Draine. Every two months, Schnucks says it will introduce a new frozen pizza featuring different in-season Mizzou athletes.

Both football coach Eli Drinkwitz and men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates have praised the partnerships.

“Being able to do local partnerships with student-athletes in brand building is really the true intent of NIL,” said Drinkwitz.

“Through Every True Tiger Brands, our student-athletes will be able to represent our university and see their faces connected with a Missouri brand on the shelves of our local Schnucks,” said Gates.

Potential products to follow include ice cream, candy, snacks, coffee and cookies.

It comes a month after Imo’s announced an NIL deal with receiver Luther Burden.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.