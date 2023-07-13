Surprise Squad
How NASA probe tracks sun activity, including increased solar energy in 2023

By David Amelotti
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - NASA is tracking extra solar energy coming from the sun and is using new technology to study this activity like never before.

Associate Director of Flight Programs in NASA’s Heliophysics Division Nicole Rayl sat down with News 4 to explain the sun works on an 11-year cycle. In the middle of that is the “Solar Maximum,” when the sun wakes up and is the most active. That is happening right now.

She said this doesn’t pose an issue with human health but can impact some of the technologies we rely on daily. That includes conveniences like radios and GPS devices for travel. Thanks to NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, mankind is getting a new look at the sun to better study this and other phenomena.

“We are able to understand phenomena we have never seen before,” Rayl explained. “We are able to see the start of solar wind. Dust particles that leave the sun and travel to the Earth and throughout the solar system. So it’s an incredible opportunity to get up close and personal within the sun’s atmosphere.”

The probe is preparing for its closest pass of the sun on December 2024. The probe will be within five million miles of the sun’s surface.

The extra solar energy also forces NASA to adapt how it protects astronauts when they enter space. The extra protection ranges from shields for spacecraft and where crews leave and enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA has created a variety of interactive resources for you to learn about the fun solar developments happening this year. To find these projects and tools for both kids and adults, click here to head to NASA’s website.

