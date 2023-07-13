Surprise Squad
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November 2024.(Hallmark Channel Cruise)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (Gray News) - Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! A first-ever Christmas-themed cruise with all the channel’s holiday spirit is setting sail next year.

The Hallmark Channel, known for its holiday season films, announced it will host a themed Christmas cruise that will set sail in November 2024.

According to a news release, the cruise will be four nights departing from Miami.

Passengers will travel to the Bahamas and return to Miami while they can “immerse themselves in a Hallmark Channel Christmas with top Hallmark stars and unique yuletide experiences.”

On board, the cruise will offer Christmas crafts, interactive activities with Hallmark talent, an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movie and more.

“We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea,” said Natalie Vandergast, with Hallmark Media.

The Christmas-themed cruise will take place aboard a Norwegian Gem cruise ship in partnership with Sixthman, a company that puts together fully immersive festivals at sea.

“Grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas,” said Jeff Cuellar, with Sixthman.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 21 with presale signups currently available.

Prices vary based on accommodation, with the lowest cost option listed as $1,701 for a single guest and $1,900 for two guests.

