Health experts warn against myths to remove ticks as the region remains a hot spot for parasites

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The heat and humidity are fueling an uptick in certain ticks in St. Louis County and across the country. Area health experts are reminding residents about ways to keep these parasites from latching onto you.

While most tick bites are harmless and don’t require medical treatment, James Sayers with the St. Louis County Public Health Department said tick-borne diseases such as Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Lyme Disease are more common.

“Typically, once a tick attaches, they will feed on your blood until they are engorged, and at that point fall off,” Sayers, who works with Vector-Borne Disease Prevention, said.

The best way to prevent tick-borne disease is to avoid tick bites by taking simple and effective precautions, especially when hiking, working, or spending time outdoors in grassy or wooded areas.

Sayers said St. Louis County doesn’t do widespread tick control because it’s impractical. Samples are collected throughout the year.

“The guys out in the field treating for mosquitos if they find a tick, they will bring them back, and we’ll identify them to make sure it’s not something we’ve seen before,” Sayers said.

Residents can protect themselves by following these tips:

Use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin.

Walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grasses, brush, and leaf litter at trail edges.

Check for ticks often while outdoors and remove them before they can attach.

Conduct a thorough tick check on yourself after being outdoors, and remove any ticks immediately.

Wash clothing in hot water and dry on high heat to kill any ticks on your clothing.

If a tick is attached to you, it should be removed immediately with fine-point tweezers or a tick removal tool. Be careful not to squeeze the body of the tick, grasp the head and mouthparts as closely to the skin as possible and pull the tick out with steady, even pressure. Once removed, you should clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or antibacterial soap and water.

Sayers stressed not falling for myths surrounding tick removal.

“What you don’t want to do is you don’t want to apply a match or cover with Vaseline or something like that. There are a lot of wives’ tales out there but the best way to do it really is tweezers or tick removal tool,” Sayers said.

Signs and symptoms of tick-borne diseases typically begin one to two weeks after the tick bite. Early signs of tick-borne illnesses usually present as flu- or cold-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, rash, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Sayers told News 4 that tick-borne illness is more common than mosquito-borne illness in Missouri.

For the season that remains, his team wants the Asian Longhorn Tick species to not appear in the Show-Me State.

“They have the ability to reproduce asexually,” Sayers explained. “So it just takes one female arriving here on a bird and they can actually establish a population.”

Residents who have had a recent tick bite should monitor their health and seek medical attention should they begin to experience symptoms. Early treatment with appropriate medications can greatly decrease the risk of more serious complications.

For more information on ticks and the diseases they carry, you can visit the Vector-Borne Disease Prevention Program’s page or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tick resource page.

