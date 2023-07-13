Surprise Squad
Five shot in East St. Louis, one dead

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Five people were shot Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, police said.

The Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North 27th Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said the ages of the victims. The status of the victims taken to the hospital was not immediately known, and the circumstances around the shooting were not clear.

A News 4 photographer saw multiple shell casings lying on the ground at the scene.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

