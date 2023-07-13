First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon-Evening Storm Threat

Friday is a lowest level 1 severe risk for wind & hail

Rain ends early Saturday, mainly dry Saturday afternoon-Sunday afternoon

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday afternoon through the evening. Storms would be isolated and wouldn’t last long, but there is a low risk for a few storms to produce damaging wind and hail. We may see outflow from dissipating storms in Southern Missouri trigger isolated storms here as early as Noon or early afternoon. Also, there is a weak front in the area that may spark a few storms right through the evening hours. This doesn’t look like a high end severe threat as we’re in the lowest level 1 severe risk. However, a few of these storms may produce damaging wind and hail. Even if not severe, a quick downpour, lightning and some gusty winds are possible. I would expect to get the Cardinals game in Friday evening with at worst a delay, as I don’t expect these storms to be long-lasting or too widespread.

Expect a hot and very humid day Friday too. Highs in the mid to low 90s and thick humidity will create a heat index near 100. Storms could cool it down, but that will be localized and a likely temporary effect of the isolated storms.

Saturday & Sunday: A few storms may continue overnight through pre-dawn hours on Saturday, but those don’t look to be severe. Then it will be dry much of Saturday and Sunday, until another chance of rain arrives either Sunday evening or Sunday night into Monday.

