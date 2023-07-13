FBI, County police investigate ATM theft from North Co. Bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another ATM theft in the St. Louis area Thursday has County police and the FBI investigating.

The machine was stolen from the US Bank at the 2800 block of Netherton Drive

around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators tell News 4 they do not have any surveillance video to release at this time.

It is unsure how much money was in the machine when it was stolen.

