FBI, County police investigate ATM theft from North Co. Bank

Another ATM theft in the St. Louis area Thursday has County police and the FBI investigating.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another ATM theft in the St. Louis area Thursday has County police and the FBI investigating.

The machine was stolen from the US Bank at the 2800 block of Netherton Drive

around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators tell News 4 they do not have any surveillance video to release at this time.

It is unsure how much money was in the machine when it was stolen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

