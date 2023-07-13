Early Rain Makes Way for Muggy Afternoon

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Threat of Severe Weather Has Ended

Lingering Showers and Thundershowers Moe Out by 8AM

Next Round of Storms Could Arrive Friday Night/Early Saturday

Today: Rain comes to an end area-wide by about 8:00 AM. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the remainder of the day, with a muggy afternoon on tap. The heat index could climb as high as 98 by mid-afternoon.

What’s Next: There is another chance of rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’re monitoring this part of the forecast closely, and considering issuing a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.

The rest of the weekend looks dry and warm, with a chance of rain returning Monday.

