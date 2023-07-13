Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Isolated Strong Storms
A baby dead found inside the freezer of a South City apartment in 2019 did not die from...
St. Louis police release new information on baby found in freezer in 2019
Kenneth Hall, Darnesha Thomas-Perry and Steven Marion are charged in connection with the...
Two juveniles, three adults charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
Graphic
Decomposing body found in South County

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse