Cardinals 2024 schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals 2024 season schedule was released Thursday.

The Redbirds will open and close the season on the West Coast, with the season starting at Dodger Stadium on March 28 and ending in San Francisco on September 29. They will also be visiting American League ballparks in Oakland, Detroit, Anaheim, Kansas City, New York, Houston, Toronto and Minnesota

In June, the Cardinals will play the Giants in a tribute game to the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

