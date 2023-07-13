Surprise Squad
Bridgeton officer struck during traffic investigation

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bridgeton police officer was struck this morning on Highway 370 while assisting in a previous crash.

According to police, a call came in just before 2 a.m. Thursday for a person struck. The officer was inside their vehicle investigating a crash on westbound 370 just west of I-270 when they were struck by another vehicle. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether this was a hit-and-run. A white semi-truck, a UPS semi and a big rig tow truck were on the scene of the crash.

No other information is currently available on this incident.

Bridgeton Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are handling the investigation.

Bridgeton officer struck during traffic investigation
Parking lot attendant robbed at gunpoint Downtown
