A plan to buy last-minute Taylor Swift tickets backfired for local family

A local family is out thousands of dollars after purchasing last-minute Taylor Swift tickets.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A local family is out thousands of dollars after purchasing last-minute Taylor Swift tickets.

Madison Grant is a longtime Taylor Swift fan. The Ballwin native has dressed the part for every single one of Swift’s concerts since she was a little girl.

“I have every single album,” she said. “I have been to every single tour.”

Grant wanted to take her little sister to the Eras Tour in Kansas City, but like so many she couldn’t get tickets. She recalled the prices were outrageous.

There was a lot of talk online that if you waited until after the show started you could get resale tickets for cheaper. So on a whim, Grant, her sister and mom drove to Kansas City on Saturday.

“I waited until the very last second,” she recalled. “On Saturday night, I waited until 8:00, and actually even went to like 8:10 I think is when I actually pulled the trigger.”

She purchased from a resale site called Tick Pick, which promises a 100% buyer trust guarantee. When they showed up at the gates of Arrowhead Stadium, they found out they spent $2,800 on tickets that had already been scanned.

“There was definitely tears. I tried not to cry because I was like, I am a grown adult. But yes, there were tears,” said Grant.

They have filed a complaint with Tick Pick. The company said they will investigate.

Experts said since they paid with a credit card, they can dispute the charge. But caution that buyers should be beware even with legitimate secondhand sites.

Click here for tips from the Better Business Bureau on buying tickets from an online reseller.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

