Meeting tonight to discuss plans to expand and renovate Steinberg Pavilion

Today, you can give feedback on the plan to expand Steinberg Rink in Forest Park.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, you can give feedback on the plan to expand Steinberg Rink in Forest Park.

The Forest Park Advisory Board wants to renovate and expand the Steinberg Pavilion and the surrounding landscape.

It’s all an effort to make Steinberg an attraction year-round.

Some ideas during the spring and summer include roller skating, a splash pad, a beer garden or an outdoor market.

Tonight’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. inside the visitor center in Forest Park.

