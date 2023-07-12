Surprise Squad
Man charged for allegedly shooting the mother of his child while she held the baby

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man is charged for allegedly shooting the mother of his child while she held the baby at a hotel in Hazelwood.

Deondre Powell, 29, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and first-degree child welfare endangerment.

Police say the victim was at the Haven Inn and Suites in the 7300 block of Hanley Road on July 1 when Powell allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face. The baby was less than a month old at the time of the shooting.

Bond was set at $250,000, cash-only.

