License plate readers to be installed in St. Charles County

Officials are using another tool to make roads in St. Charles County safer. And it will be able to identify your vehicle easier than before.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- Officials are using another tool to make roads in St. Charles County safer. And it will be able to identify your vehicle easier than before.

Forty new license plate readers will be installed that will be able to record the license plate along with the make, model, and color of the car. The county used money from federal aid and the transportation sales tax for the readers.

Officials say they hope to have them installed within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

