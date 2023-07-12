‘Hey St. Louis, I’m back’: Oskar Sundqvist returns to the Blues
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Oskar Sundqvist is back with the St. Louis Blues!
Sundqvist was sent to the Detroit Red Wings in a trade in March 2022. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild a year later.
The St. Louis Blues made Sundqvist’s return to the team official with a video message from the Forward posted on social media Wednesday morning.
