Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘Hey St. Louis, I’m back’: Oskar Sundqvist returns to the Blues

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), Sweden, of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien) (KY3)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Oskar Sundqvist is back with the St. Louis Blues!

Sundqvist was sent to the Detroit Red Wings in a trade in March 2022. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild a year later.

The St. Louis Blues made Sundqvist’s return to the team official with a video message from the Forward posted on social media Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weds-Thurs storm risk
First Alert Weather Day In Effect Today
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
Crime scene in the 5300 block of Hampton on July 11, 2023.
3 wounded in shooting on parking of South City shopping center
Kenneth Hall and Darnesha Thomas-Perry are charged in connection with the shooting death of...
13-year-old among 3 charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
Graphic
Decomposing body found in South County

Latest News

Hockey
St. Louis bidding to host the hockey World Junior Championship in 2026
St. Louis bidding to host the hockey World Junior Championship in 2026
Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews (26) celebrates against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA...
Cardinals draftee Mathews threw 156 pitches for Stanford in Super Regional win last month
Showcase executive Stephen Austin (left) giving players instructions to players at the XFL...
Turning dreams into reality: Local athletes showcase skills at XFL Tryout