‘Hey St. Louis, I’m back’: Oskar Sundqvist returns to the Blues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Oskar Sundqvist is back with the St. Louis Blues!

Sundqvist was sent to the Detroit Red Wings in a trade in March 2022. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild a year later.

The St. Louis Blues made Sundqvist’s return to the team official with a video message from the Forward posted on social media Wednesday morning.

A message from Oskar Sundqvist. pic.twitter.com/rtJ4GA9edI — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 12, 2023

