First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible Tonight

First Alert Weather Day: Chance of Heavy Rain & Severe Storms Through Late Tonight

Severe Weather Time Frame: 8pm - 1am

Dry Weather Tomorrow

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a threat of severe storms. The mostly likely threat For storms is later this evening and overnight. The primary threat from these storms would be damaging wind but some large hail is also possible. The threat for a tornado is low. Locally heavy downpours could also result in temporary flooding is spots. Make sure to get a weather update before you go to bed tonight.

Thursday looks hot and dry. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

There is another low end severe risk on Friday.

