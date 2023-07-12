EPA unveils plan to clean up toxins found in Jefferson County water

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Toxic chemicals found in the water throughout Jefferson County have forced the federal government to act.

“The wells are contaminated due to historic lead mining in the area,” Steve Sturgess of the Environmental Protection Agency said.

According to the EPA, high levels of dangerous metals like lead and arsenic were discovered in the groundwater and wells.

On Tuesday, the EPA, along with state agencies, held a public forum to propose installing water filters in homes and water systems to clean up the contamination.

“For many years, we’ve been providing these people bottled water, but it’s time for us to get them on a more permanent remedy,” says Sturgess.

For 15 years, the agency has tried to locate all of the county’s wells and is asking homeowners to help identify more locations for further testing.

The Jefferson County Health Department is also providing free lead testing to residents.

“Anything I can do now to make things easier for everyone, that’s what I want to do,” resident Amanda Henderson said.

Henderson has a teen daughter with disabilities and got tested with her two little boys for lead poisoning to find out if their family is impacted.

“We have a 17-year-old with learning difficulties and developmental delays, so it was important to me to bring my other two children,” Henderson said. “Just to make sure that if there’s something we can address now, we can help fix it.”

Lead is a dangerous chemical, especially for kids 0-7 years old because it can stunt their development and delay their learning.

News 4 has learned the area most impacted is Southwest Jefferson County.

“If you have water that exceeds safe levels and you don’t have some sort of treatment we will make sure that that it’s taken care of. We want to make sure no one is needlessly exposed to lead.”

Officials are providing free water testing for homes, alternative water supplies, and financial help for medical issues related to the contamination.

The EPA plans to begin installing water filtration systems by the end of 2024.

