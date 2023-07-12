Surprise Squad
Edwardsville man charged in fatal drunk driving crash

Cole Wendler was charged with a drunk driving crash that killed two people.
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 23-year-old Cole Wendler in a drunk driving crash that left two people dead.

Wendler was charged with two counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 causing death and two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 55 southbound in Madison County. Wendler was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that struck the rear of a Jeep, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Wendler, of Edwardsville, was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

