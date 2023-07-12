Surprise Squad
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and 14 injured Wednesday morning near Highland, Illinois.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m.

Officials told News 4 the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities stated that no one in the trucks was injured.

Four victims were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles and the highway is still closed.

As News 4 learns more information, this story will be updated.

