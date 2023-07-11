‘Young Biz Kidz’ to showcase some of St. Louis’ finest entrepreneurs this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An area nonprofit is working with St. Louis youth to become entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, ‘Young Biz Kidz’ is producing our leaders of tomorrow.

Hazelwood Central Junior Mikey Wren is an entrepreneur, speaker, and author all by the age of 16. His two children’s books are about starting your own business.

“I wanted something simple for people to read, but also have enough information that it is still encouraging,” Wren said.

Wren launched his first business, Mikey’s Munchies Vending, when he was 7. He is the youngest vending machine owner in the country, according to Google.

“I asked my mom for something from the vending machine,” Wren explained. “She said no of course but she told me all the money in the machine goes to the owner. So I thought about it and realized I want vending machines.

He had up to 12, until the pandemic forced him to shift his business model. Now, he teaches classes and advises people on how to get into the vending industry.

This ambition inspired his mother, Arriel, to launch ‘Young Biz Kids’ to help other children develop the skills to have ownership of their future.

“They are learning critical thinking, money management, and leadership skills to standup and talk for themselves without their parents having to,” ‘Young Biz Kidz’ Founder and Executive Director Arriel Biggs said.

The nonprofit’s work has paved the ways for others, like 13-year-old Katalyn Smith to launch her own brick and mortar candy store.

“‘Young Biz Kidz’ helped me express myself so more people are interested in me,” Smith explained. “When you express your feelings, like once you get to know this girl, she’s cool. I get to share I own my business. And they are like, ‘Wow, we have to check out because you’re only 13 years old.’”

Smith and more than 50 other young entrepreneurs will display their work at Harris Stowe State University this weekend.

The ‘Young Biz Kid Day’ marketplace, in collaboration with Harris-Stowe’s Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement (MECCA), will feature up to 50 young entrepreneurs as vendors, including Skai Miller of Skai Cares. At the event, “kid-preneurs” will have the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by showcasing their business in a marketplace.

“We want to train those next entrepreneurs and give them the platform to be their best selves and see liberation in that moment,” Director of the Minority Entrepreneurship Collaborative Center for Advancement Brandi Brooks shared. “Not just free themselves but their families from poverty and give themselves hope.”

For Wren, his best advice to other young entrepreneurs is define what success is for you and make sure it’s a genuine passion in your heart.

“As a kid you have more time than adults and that’s the thing you should capitalize off of,” Wren explained. “If a kid makes a mistake, it’s not the end of the world but as you get older you have to live with those decisions and those are concrete consequences. As a kid, you get to mistakes, that’s the point.”

The public is invited to attend the Young Biz Kid Day marketplace. The free event runs from 11 am. until 2 p.m. at Harris-Stowe State University’s Emerson Performance Center. That’s at 3031 Laclede Ave. St. Louis, MO

