Tree that killed woman in deadly storm still sitting 10 days later

It has been more than a week since 33-year-old Katherine Coen was inside a car when a tree fell and killed her in a deadly storm.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It has been more than a week since 33-year-old Katherine Coen was inside a car when a tree fell and killed her in a deadly storm.

That was on July 1. Ten days later, the car is still sitting with a tree on top of it.

News 4 has reached out to the City and to Ameren to ask why the car is still here. Ameren told News 4 the tree removal is not its responsibility and could be up to the property owner,

