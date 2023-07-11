Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was a pair of concerts unlike anything Kansas City has ever experienced.

Thousands of Swifties jammed into Arrowhead Stadium on Friday and Saturday to witness, sing along and revel in the 3+ hour performance by one of (if not the) biggest name currently in music.

Taylor Swift posted to social media following the Eras Tour performances, reflecting on the two shows she put on:

“It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises 😆 I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget. THEN @joeyking @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash walked on stage (and there were even a few flips??) to say hi to everyone. I got to play Long Live with my incredible band (who are the ones playing on all my re-records too) and it was just so unfathomably special to me. Singing those words in a stadium full of people who helped me get my music back. Love you all 💜💜💜 See you very soon, Denver!”

