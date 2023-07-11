Surprise Squad
St. Louis bidding to host the hockey World Junior Championship in 2026

We could see more hockey coming to the Gateway City.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -

The St. Louis Blues has put together a coalition with the St. Louis Sports Commission

To bid for the chance to host the 2026 International Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

It is known as World Juniors, and would include 10 teams from around the world, with players under 20 years old.

The 2023 championships were in Nova Scotia and Canada took home the gold.

