Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Soap star Andrea Evans died at the age of 66 after a battle with breast cancer.

The actress best known for her roles in “One Life to Live,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told USA Today in a statement.

Her husband of more than 30 years, Stephen Rodriquez, told People magazine his wife was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.”

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease,” Rodriquez told People in a statement.

Evans’ husband went on to say that cancer may have killed his wife, but her spirit is alive and lives on.

She leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, Kylie, who told People her mom was her best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Hall and Darnesha Thomas-Perry are charged in connection with the shooting death of...
13-year-old among 3 charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis

Latest News

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup
LNL: Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders - clipped version
The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title...
Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
First trailer for 'Wonka'