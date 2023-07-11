Randy Travis’ longtime stagehand identified as man allegedly shot by wife in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former stagehand for country music legend Randy Travis has been identified as the man shot and killed by his wife in East Nashville over the weekend.

Metro Nashville police officers responded Sunday to the 1200 block of Howard Avenue, where they found 68-year-old Thomas Roberts with a single gunshot wound to the chest and unresponsive on the front porch of his home.

Christine Roberts, 72, was charged with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting her husband to death after she said he cheated on her, according to police.

A representative for Travis told NBC News that Thomas Roberts worked for the musician for about 20 years as a stagehand, until Travis had a stroke in 2013.

The seven-time Grammy award winner paid tribute to his late stagehand in a Facebook post on Monday night.

“Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul,” Travis wrote in a Facebook post. “Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart.”

A pistol was recovered from the shooting scene, police said. Christine Roberts remains in Metro jail on a $100,000 bond.

The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts. For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the... Posted by Randy Travis on Monday, July 10, 2023

