MoDOT working to improve safety on Page Blvd.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Page Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive are known as one of the most dangerous roads in the metro, but that could soon change.

That’s because MoDOT is working to improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians, and residents got to experience what some of those improvements would look like.

A reduction in lanes, a pedestrian island, a center median and curb extensions are the potential improvements of Route D on Page Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive could see in the near future.

Drivers and pedestrians were able to see the potential improvements and then could give feedback on what worked and what didn’t.

MoDOT said this is one of the first times they have had a demonstration like this on a state-maintained road.

The corridor along Page Boulevard has a crash rate that is six times the statewide crash rate for similar roads. Between 2017 and 2021, there were over 1,600 crashes, including ten fatal crashes. Out of those fatal crashes, four involved pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.