Man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged with federal gun crime

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused in a fatal hit-and-run now faces a federal gun charge.

Martez D. Lindsey was indicted on June 14 on a felony count of being a felon in possession of a gun. According to court documents, officers found the gun in April during a court-approved search of the 31-year-old’s home as part of an investigation into the November 22 hit-and-run.

Lindsey pleaded not guilty on Monday to the federal gun charge. In St. Louis Circuit Court he is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.

