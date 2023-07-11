Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Inside Amazon’s Fenton facility on Amazon Prime Day

It’s all hands on deck at the Amazon facility in Fenton as workers ramp up for Amazon Prime Day with more than 370,000 packages expected to roll through.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s all hands on deck at the Amazon facility in Fenton as workers ramp up for Amazon Prime Day with more than 370,000 packages expected to roll through.

The delivery station is one of five in the St. Louis region. Packages from a few fulfillment centers make their way to the location, where workers then sort by zip code before they are loaded onto trucks for delivery.

The Fenton facility covers 1,700 square miles, or nearly 40 miles in every direction.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Hall and Darnesha Thomas-Perry are charged in connection with the shooting death of...
13-year-old among 3 charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis

Latest News

Crime scene in the 5300 block of Hampton on July 11, 2023.
2 men hospitalized after South City shooting
Inside Amazon’s Fenton facility on Amazon Prime Day
Inside Amazon’s Fenton facility on Amazon Prime Day
Charges filed after former St. Louis County employee’s sex tape was sent to councilman
The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, were buried...
Remains of Korean War soldier buried in Mount Vernon