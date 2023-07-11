Inside Amazon’s Fenton facility on Amazon Prime Day

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s all hands on deck at the Amazon facility in Fenton as workers ramp up for Amazon Prime Day with more than 370,000 packages expected to roll through.

The delivery station is one of five in the St. Louis region. Packages from a few fulfillment centers make their way to the location, where workers then sort by zip code before they are loaded onto trucks for delivery.

The Fenton facility covers 1,700 square miles, or nearly 40 miles in every direction.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.