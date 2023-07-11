Hot Tuesday, First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Hotter Today, Mid 90s with a Heat Index in the Upper 90s

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Chance of Heavy Rain & Severe Storms

Several Rounds of Storms Possible from Wednesday through Friday

Today: Heat continues to build as high temperatures climb into the mid 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. That said, this is a tricky storm situation. But if we do get hit with a cluster of storms, the potential is there for heavy rain and severe weather. Damaging wind and short-term flooding would be the most likely threat, with a lower threat for hail and an isolated tornado. One scenario has a line of storms in the area from the northwest by Wednesday morning, impacting the morning drive. But another scenario has those storms dissipating, with a new cluster hitting late afternoon & evening. More groupings of hard-hitting storms are possible Wednesday night through Friday. Again, the timing is tricky and these types of storms are notoriously difficult to predict until you’re about 12-24 hours out. Check back soon for updates.

Severe storms possible in the morning and again in the late afternoon-evening. (KMOV)

