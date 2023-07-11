Government documents expected to raise new concerns about radioactive waste

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The founders of the advocacy group Just Moms STL have obtained 15,000 pages of government documents that they say will raise new concerns about the handling of radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project.

Dawn Chapman and Karen Nichol started their group over a decade ago to advocate for the cleanup of radioactive waste in West Lake Landfill and other locations.

“This is so much worse than we knew,” said Nichol.

From 1942 to 1957, uranium was processed in downtown St. Louis for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. Later, the uranium processing was moved to a site near Weldon Spring in St. Charles County.

Improper handling and storage of the radioactive waste produced by the process led to the contamination of Coldwater Creek, West Lake Landfill and a storage site on Latty Avenue.

Chapman said the documents reveal that the contamination was more widespread than previously known and that government officials concealed the extent of the risks to the public.

“What you think happened here, what we’ve been told happened here, is not what happened here, and that was so clear right from the bat, it just hits you,” said Chapman.

The documents, along with a months-long investigation into the new revelations contained in them, are set to be released on Wednesday.

