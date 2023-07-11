First Alert Weather Day Issued for Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Hotter Tuesday, Mid 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Chance of heavy rain & Severe Storms

Several Rounds of Storms Possible from Wednesday through Friday

What’s next: Heat continues to build Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. It looks mainly dry with a very slim chance for a spot shower, but the big focus on storms will be Wednesday and possibly more into the weekend as an active period begins.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, though the storm situation is very tricky. However, if we get hit with a cluster of storms the potential is there for heavy rain and severe storms. Damaging wind and short term flooding would be the most likely threat, with a lower threat for hail and an isolated tornado. One scenario has a line of storms in the area from the northwest by Wednesday morning, impacting the morning drive. But another scenario has those storms dissipating, and a new cluster hitting late afternoon & evening. More clusters of hard hitting storms are possible Wednesday night through Friday. Again, this is a tricky forecast and these storm clusters are notoriously difficult to predict until you’re about 12-24 hours out.

