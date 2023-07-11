First Alert Weather Day In Effect Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Chance of Heavy Rain & Severe Storms

Hot Wednesday, heat index over 100° depending on cloud cover

Highest storm chance Wednesday is evening & nighttime

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a threat of severe storms. It’s a tricky setup that still has some questions, but we’re seeing a trend that the morning will not have big storms. We’ll watch it closely, but it looks more likely later in the day and especially evening or nighttime. The mostly likely threat from storms that develop Wednesday evening and night is damaging winds, large hail and short-term flooding with a lower threat for an isolated tornado.

It’s also going to get hot Wednesday. Currently we have a heat index forecast around 100 to 102, but that could go higher if we don’t get much cloud cover in the morning and it heats up more than expected. So prepare for a potential for serious heat in the afternoon with a low 15% chance for strong storms.

Then watch the evening and nighttime for our higher chances of storms. Again, the timing is tricky and these types of storms are notoriously difficult to predict until you’re about 12-24 hours out. Check back soon for updates.

Thursday & Friday may also have strong storms, but it’s too early to feel confident in timing and intensity. The Thursday afternoon-evening setup looks more likely south of St. Louis. But these may become First Alert Weather Days as the pattern remains active.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.