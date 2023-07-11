Decomposing body found in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A decomposing body was found in South County Monday night.

A homeowner in the 200 block of Bayless Avenue called the police after reportedly finding a decomposed body in the brush connected to their residence before 7 p.m.

St. Louis County police have not released any further information but said the investigation is active. This story will be updated as details are made available.

