Decomposing body found in South County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A decomposing body was found in South County Monday night.

A homeowner in the 200 block of Bayless Avenue called the police after reportedly finding a decomposed body in the brush connected to their residence before 7 p.m.

St. Louis County police have not released any further information but said the investigation is active. This story will be updated as details are made available.

