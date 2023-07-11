Surprise Squad
Community searches for solutions to youth gun violence during The Adults Are Listening Forum hosted in North City

Giving the youth a shot to help find solutions in their community.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Giving the youth a shot to help find solutions in their community.

On Monday, future generations were in the spotlight at a youth forum hosted by the Breaking Generational Poverty Foundation in North City.

A major topic was the rise in gun violence involving teens. The foundation says adults talk about it often, but they seldom turn to kids for an opinion.

Precious T. Jones, a St. Louis mother, decided to turn her grief into action by creating the Breaking Generational Poverty Foundation to try to put an end to gun violence.

In 2022, Jones lost her 20-year-old son Preston Jones and her 19-year-old nephew Corey Blackwell to gun violence. Preston Jones was killed on June 17, 2022, and two months earlier, Blackwell was killed on April 5, 2022.

“We are tired of burying our young children and losing them to gun violence ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Jones said in a release. “Taking a stand in the communities will enable me to take our messages & demands to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

You can learn more about Jones by visiting the Breaking Generational Poverty Foundation Inc website.

