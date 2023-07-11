Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Charges filed after former St. Louis County employee’s sex tape was sent to councilman

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A man is facing charges related to a sex tape that involved St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s former chief of staff.

In June 2022, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder revealed that he’d been emailed a video of a county employee having sex in the office, apparently on the 9th floor of the county government headquarters in Clayton. Harder turned over the video to the Clayton Police Department, which asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

The video was reportedly recorded by Calvin Harris, the former chief of staff. The woman in the video did not know she was being recorded according to her attorney, Grant Boyd.

Rodney Leger is facing three charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. Charging documents state Leger intentionally disseminated private sexual images in June 2022 “with the intent to harass, threaten, or coerce” Harris or the woman in the video.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
Kenneth Hall and Darnesha Thomas-Perry are charged in connection with the shooting death of...
13-year-old among 3 charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis
One life too many: The toll of the overdose crisis

Latest News

The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, were buried...
Remains of Korean War soldier buried in Mount Vernon
Graphic
Decomposing body found in South County
Kenneth Hall and Darnesha Thomas-Perry are charged in connection with the shooting death of...
13-year-old among 3 charged in shooting death of teenager in Pagedale
Man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged with federal gun crime