Charges filed after former St. Louis County employee’s sex tape was sent to councilman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A man is facing charges related to a sex tape that involved St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s former chief of staff.

In June 2022, St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder revealed that he’d been emailed a video of a county employee having sex in the office, apparently on the 9th floor of the county government headquarters in Clayton. Harder turned over the video to the Clayton Police Department, which asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

The video was reportedly recorded by Calvin Harris, the former chief of staff. The woman in the video did not know she was being recorded according to her attorney, Grant Boyd.

Rodney Leger is facing three charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. Charging documents state Leger intentionally disseminated private sexual images in June 2022 “with the intent to harass, threaten, or coerce” Harris or the woman in the video.

