Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Court documents accuse Pitt of "looting" a vineyard he and his ex-wife once owned.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New court documents accuse actor Brad Pitt of “looting the assets” of a vineyard he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once co-owned.

Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, said Pitt and his partners owe the firm at least $350 million.

Nouvel claims Pitt wasted millions of dollars by spending money on vanity projects and acted like a petulant child so he could retain control of the Miraval winery in the south of France.

The new documents are part of an ongoing legal dispute the former couple is engaged in over the property.

They bought the property in 2008.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

CNN reached out to Pitt’s representatives but has not heard back from them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
Three persons of interest are being sought in the death of Jaylin Johnson, 19.
Suspect charged in robbery, fatal shooting of teen near MetroLink station in Pagedale
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Deputy Steven Tucker was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, July 8.
Lincoln County Deputy killed off-duty while riding his motorcycle

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a...
Owners of 2003 Ram pickups urged to stop driving them after another Takata air bag inflator death
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
Zelenskyy says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled