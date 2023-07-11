2 men hospitalized after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis police confirmed to News 4 that two people were found shot in the 5300 block of Hampton around 4 p.m. According to police, one man was shot in the eye and right shoulder and the other was shot in the throat. Both men were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

A News 4 crew on the scene spotted crime scene tape and officers near the intersection of Loran Ave. and Hampton Ave. A woman told News 4 the victims ran to a nearby lawn mower repair shop after the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.

