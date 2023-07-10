Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget

City officials in Valley Park are trying to find a way out of a budget problem that’s been ongoing for nearly a week.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - City officials in Valley Park are trying to find a way out of a budget problem that’s been ongoing for nearly a week.

They held a rare Finance Committee meeting Sunday night to work through the issue and appeared to make some progress.

The issue at large: cost of living raises for city workers.

The issue split the Board of Aldermen in multiple meetings in June and July, with half of the board voting for a budget without raises, the other four members voting against the budget, or they weren’t present for the meeting.

The mayor and other members of the board of aldermen argue the city is in a $80,000 deficit, and raises would have roughly doubled that. Mayor Chandra Webster told News 4 last week they’ll try and give workers raises over the coming months.

Finance committee chair Jon Young said the city is in a tough position.

“We are stuck,” said Young.

He also said he’d love to give out raises, but it’s simply not in the budget.

“I have never said ‘I do not want to give employees raises. Most of the employees I grew up with. They’re my friends and acquaintances. For someone to tell me I voted no on a budget because I don’t want to give employees a raise is lying,” said Young.

But other city lawmakers said some of the employees could find other jobs without getting a pay bump, and due to inflation, they believe it’s the right thing to do.

During the meeting Sunday night, some form of consensus seemed to be around using money from the city’s comprehensive plan and giving out one-time bonuses to all city staff. It’s unclear on the amount of money the bonuses would be.

Meetings are scheduled in the Finance Committee at 9 p.m. every day through next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Storms and Heat Building This Week
Heating Up, Watching Storm Potential Later This Week
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
Northwoods police officer put on leave, accused of beating man found in Kinloch
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (right) announced this morning she is running for Missouri...
Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for MO governor

Latest News

Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
City Museum hosts Ready Go Dog Show
City Museum hosts Ready Go Dog Show
Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
Golf in the Galleries hosted at The Sheldon
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget
‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget