‘We are stuck’ Valley Park committee holds late-night meeting to try and pass a budget

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - City officials in Valley Park are trying to find a way out of a budget problem that’s been ongoing for nearly a week.

They held a rare Finance Committee meeting Sunday night to work through the issue and appeared to make some progress.

The issue at large: cost of living raises for city workers.

The issue split the Board of Aldermen in multiple meetings in June and July, with half of the board voting for a budget without raises, the other four members voting against the budget, or they weren’t present for the meeting.

The mayor and other members of the board of aldermen argue the city is in a $80,000 deficit, and raises would have roughly doubled that. Mayor Chandra Webster told News 4 last week they’ll try and give workers raises over the coming months.

Finance committee chair Jon Young said the city is in a tough position.

“We are stuck,” said Young.

He also said he’d love to give out raises, but it’s simply not in the budget.

“I have never said ‘I do not want to give employees raises. Most of the employees I grew up with. They’re my friends and acquaintances. For someone to tell me I voted no on a budget because I don’t want to give employees a raise is lying,” said Young.

But other city lawmakers said some of the employees could find other jobs without getting a pay bump, and due to inflation, they believe it’s the right thing to do.

During the meeting Sunday night, some form of consensus seemed to be around using money from the city’s comprehensive plan and giving out one-time bonuses to all city staff. It’s unclear on the amount of money the bonuses would be.

Meetings are scheduled in the Finance Committee at 9 p.m. every day through next Sunday.

