University City works to prevent flooding a year after River Des Peres flood

As crews work to collect debris from this recent wave of storms, University City is still waiting on state and federal funding in the wake of last year’s flood.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - As crews work to collect debris from this recent wave of storms, University City is still waiting on state and federal funding in the wake of last year’s severe flash flooding.

A record amount of rain caused River Des Peres to flood last July. Water inundated nearby neighborhoods, damaging homes and cars in University City.

Since then, the City has installed new rain gauges along the river to track rain-fall as part of an early warning system.

The City is also focused on trying to get funding to place infrastructure in the ground.

University City’s City Manager, Gregory Rose, said managing storm water run-off is an issue that impacts many people across the metro and needs to be approached regionally.

